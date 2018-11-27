Canyon woman dies in Tuesday morning rollover crash

DEAF SMITH CO, TX (KFDA) - A Canyon woman has died after a one-vehicle car crash in Deaf Smith County on Tuesday morning.
At around 1:00 a.m., 27-year-old Kayla Thomas, of Canyon, was driving south on FM 809 when DPS officials say she veered off the road.
Officials say she over-corrected her steering, lost control of the car, rolled into a barrow ditch and struck a utility pole.
Although Thomas was wearing her seat belt, she was pronounced dead on the scene.
Officials say Thomas may have fallen asleep while she was driving.
The crash remains under investigation.
