Amarillo National Bank donates $50,000 to help renovate APD gym

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo National Bank presented a $50,000 check to the Amarillo Police Department this morning to help renovate their gym and pay for new equipment.
As part of Chief Drain’s fitness initiative for all sworn personnel, which was enforced last year, the money will provide a 24-hour space for all sworn personnel to maintain good health and improve their fitness.
The donation will also update and improve facilities at the police department.
Amarillo PD said the donation will help keep officers healthy; both to stay safe and protect the public and also to live long healthy retirements.
