Activists protest future NYC Amazon headquarters on Cyber Monday

NEW YORK (WPIX/CNN) – Community activists in New York used Cyber Monday to send a message to Amazon.
They stormed an Amazon bookstore in Manhattan to express their anger over the company’s future headquarters in the city.
"They want to give more corporate welfare to billionaires that don't need it," said Maria Batista, an activist, to the crowd of protesters.
More than 100 protesters rallied to send the company a clear message of where they stand by taking over the store.
Activist Ángeles Solis said protesters were expressing their “outrage that our city officials would give away $3 billion in tax breaks to the richest company in the world. And we’re here to say that Amazon is not welcome here."
The Amazon deal is expected bring 25,000 to 40,000 jobs to the city, with an average salary of $150,000. The company is promising to invest around $2.5 billion.
But protesters said city and state officials gave up too much.
Activist Nathylin Flowers Adesegun said her message to officials is “to take back your power … Do what's right. You know what’s right. It’s time to do what’s right. This is not making New York fair for New Yorkers."
