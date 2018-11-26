Woman says dog saved her life during house fire

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A woman says her dog saved her life after a fire broke out in her home this morning.
The Randall County Fire Department responded to a house fire at the 3700 block of Delta this morning. Officials say the fire was contained to the bedroom, and the rest of the house sustained heavy heat and smoke damage.
One person was home at the time of the fire. There were no working smoke detectors in the house, but the owner says she was woken up by her dog barking and was able to get out of the house safely.
