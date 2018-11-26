Turkish police search villas as part of Khashoggi case probe

Turkish police cars seen parked as they search two adjoining villas in Yalova in northwest Turkey, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. Police, aided by sniffer dogs, continue an investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, officials and news reports said. Crime scene investigators and other officials sealed off a villa near the town of Termal in Yalova province and later expanded their search to the grounds of a neighboring villa, the state-run Anadolu agency reported. The walls surrounding a private villa bears a similar symbol to the ones on the Saudi consulate entrance in Istanbul.(DHA via AP) (AP)