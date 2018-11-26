Together We Can Holiday Food Drive 2018

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - We are proud to partner with the High Plains Food Bank yet again this year for the Together We Can food and fund drive, an annual effort to help feed nearly 10,000 hungry families in the Texas Panhandle during the holidays.
NewsChannel 10′s Walt Howard, Ali Allison and Doppler Dave Oliver will be live at Market Street United (2530 South Georgia Street) throughout the week assisting volunteers and visiting with guests.
We want to collect $200,000 and 150,000 pounds of food by Saturday, December 8. It’s a large, but necessary goal. Just $1 provides four meals.
The High Plains Food Bank serves more than seven million pounds of food to families in all 29 counties of the Texas Panhandle. One out of every four people HPFB serves is a child. This high demand is why NewsChannel 10 joins this cause yearly and sets high expectations that can only be met with your help.
Drop off canned or boxed goods at any United location throughout the Panhandle. Large barrels will be set up in front of each store and all donations will be given to a family in need.
You can also donate before you even get outside the store! United cashiers can accept a donation of any amount at the checkout line. Your gift will simply be added to your normal grocery bill, and there is no minimum or maximum gift.
Helping feed thousands can be done anywhere. The HPFB offers a safe and easy way for donors to make a difference... and a gift of just $1 helps buy four meals. Click here to make a secure donation now.
You can also donate straight from your phone. All you have to do is text FOOD to 41444.
Each day, the High Plains Food Bank encourages donors to bring a specific type of meal. These are just a suggestion, of course:
1. Peanut Butter & Jelly - sponsored by Street Auto Group
2. Rice & Beans - sponsored by Herring Bank
3. Canned Everything (veggies, soups, stew, tuna, chicken) - sponsored by Friona Industries
4. Pasta & Sauce - sponsored by Cross Texas Transmission
5. Milk and Cereal Day (shelf stable milk and powdered milk as well) - sponsored by Amarillo Venom
NewsChannel 10 is extending an invitation for you to join us Monday, Dec. 3 - Friday, Dec. 7 from 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. at Market Street United. Together, we can help fight hunger in the Texas Panhandle.
#TogetherWeCan2018
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.