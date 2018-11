Monday is off to a chilly start with temps in the 20′s and teens, wind chills feel in the teens and single digits. Skies will be mostly sunny through the afternoon with temps warming back into the low 50′s. Winds will be much lighter today out of the southwest at 5-15 mph. We will warm back into he 60′s by mid week with skies remaining dry and mostly sunny. Our next cold front moves in over the weekend with cooler temps returning Saturday and Sunday.