Man facing life-threatening injuries after Monday morning stabbing

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a Monday morning stabbing that left a man in the hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.
On Monday at 10:29 a.m., officers were dispatched to a house in the 3100 block of south Grand Street where they found a 33-year-old man who had been stabbed in the neck.
Officers determined the stabbing happened at a house in the 2100 block of south Whitaker Road and the man got a ride to the house on Grand Street.
The man was then taken to a local area hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.
Police said a 61-year-old man involved in the incident was located and the incident remains under investigation.
No arrests have been made.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.