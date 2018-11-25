House a total loss after Sunday morning fire

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Around 2:20 a.m. Sunday morning the Canyon Fire Department and Randall County Fire Department along with Lake Tanglewood, Timbercreek, and Palisades Fire Departments responded to a structure fire on 24460 Canyon Drive.
Crews found a single story residence with heavy fire showing. All occupants had escaped and were accounted for upon arrival.
BSA EMS provided medical standby and rehab monitoring of the firefighters.
All FDs cleared the scene around 6:15 a.m.
The residence was a total loss.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.