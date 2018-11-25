1 man in critical condition after motorcyle crash on Plains Blvd.

November 24, 2018 at 8:22 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 8:37 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A man is in critical condition after a crash in northwest Amarillo.

Around 4 p.m. Saturday, Amarillo police say a 25 year old man was driving his motorcycle east on Plains Blvd. when he collided with an SUV near the Dixie Street intersection.

The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

The accident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.

