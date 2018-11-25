1 man in critical condition after motorcyle crash on Plains Blvd.

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A man is in critical condition after a crash in northwest Amarillo.
Around 4 p.m. Saturday, Amarillo police say a 25 year old man was driving his motorcycle east on Plains Blvd. when he collided with an SUV near the Dixie Street intersection.
The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.
The driver of the SUV was uninjured.
The accident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.
