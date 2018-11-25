Crews working wildfires in the area

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Area fire crews are battling wildfires near Canadian and Dalhart.
Fire South of Canadian
The Hemphill County Sheriff’s office said crews are battling a fire in the canyons south of Canadian.
According to the sheriff’s office, crews have stopped the fire line at the top of Cap Rock. Helicopters are assisting battling the flames.
The fire is still burning on both sides of US Highway 60/83, and drivers are urged to proceed with caution.
According to the Canadian Record, mutual aid has been requested.
Dalhart Cattle Feeders Fire
The Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department is asking drivers to avoid Highway 54 West at Dalhart Cattle feeders a few miles outside of town.
Due to high winds, the crews said there is zero visibility on the highway.
The Dalhart VFD and Hartley Fire & EMS are currently fighting the flames.
The Hartley County Sheriff’s off, Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Department of Transportation are currently on scene.
