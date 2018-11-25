Area Lane Closures

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
Throughout the week, expect various lane closures in both directions on Interstate 40 as crews work on rip rap at Avondale Road and begin bridge joint repairs at Georgia and Crocket streets.
Crews will be working behind the existing barricades on Interstate 27 at 26th Avenue Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 26 and 27. However, motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the construction zone.
Starting Monday, Nov. 26, the left lane of I-27 will be closed in both directions at the downtown interchange from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for painting. Once that side is painted, the right lane of I-27 will be closed in both directions during the same time period through Friday, Nov. 30.
On Monday, Nov. 26, crews will install rumble strips at the following locations:
FM 2186 and Bushland Road (expected from 9 a.m. to Noon)
FM 3331 and FM 1541 (expected from Noon to 4 p.m.)
Watch for various lane closures in both directions on US 87 between St. Francis Road and 15th Avenue for bridge deck repairs.
Various lanes will be closed at the following intersections for installation of pavement markings:
Washington Street and 46th and 58th avenues
Amarillo Boulevard at Eastern and Grand streets
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
