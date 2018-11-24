Windy Weekend

It’s a nice day out there with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s but it is quite breezy. Winds will start off from the W/SW then shift to the North by late night. Expect wind speeds 20-30 with gusts near 40mph possible. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect mostly clear skies with lows in the 30s.
Sunday is looking much cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and windy conditions. North winds will be 20-30 with gusts over 40mph possible.