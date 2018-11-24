Weekend Weather Outlook: Windy day, cooler temperatures on the way

Weekend Weather Outlook: Windy day, cooler temperatures on the way
November 24, 2018 at 4:20 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 4:20 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - It’s a nice day out there with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s but it is quite breezy.

Winds will start off from the W/SW then shift to the North by late night.

Expect wind speeds 20-30 with gusts near 40mph possible.

Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect mostly clear skies with lows in the 30s.

Sunday is looking much cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and windy conditions.

North winds will be 20-30 with gusts over 40mph possible.

Radar and Maps at www.newschannel10.com/weather/

Download our Weather Tracker App:

Apple >> https://buff.ly/2ISq13I

Android >> https://buff.ly/2xgLI82

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.