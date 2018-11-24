Town Square Village’s Black Friday Holiday Market brings joy to Amarillo

By Melissa Gaglione | November 23, 2018 at 7:30 PM CST - Updated November 23 at 7:35 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Town Square Village’s Black Friday Holiday Market kicked off tonight at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

With over 500,000 lights, the Towns Square is lit and decorated for the holidays.

The event hosts over 50 unique vendors selling holiday gifts and features over ten food trucks. Hundreds of people are attending the event for the Christmas music and lighting of the 45-foot tree.

Children have the opportunity to take pictures with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, can write letters to Santa and watch the Caroling Light Show.

Families also have the opportunity to take free magical photos with Santa and enjoy free milk and cookies.

The event is free and open to the public.

