Shopping with a twist: Canyon to host small business scavenger hunt

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - Canyon businesses are encouraging you to shop local tomorrow in a fun, creative way.
Canyon Main Street wants shoppers to participate in their Shop Small Canyon Scavenger Hunt.
“It puts people out there into some places they may not have gone before, which is kinda cool," said Paige Nester, the co-owner of Creek House Honey Farm.
You can grab a map at The Shops on Fifth Avenue and your smart phone to explore everything the city has to offer.
The small business event can bring big benefits for places like the Creek House Honey Farm.
“It’s huge, we’ve learned real quick that it’s tough being a small business owner,” said George Nester, co-owner of Creek House Honey Farm.
The Nesters make sure everything they produce is 100 percent local. Which is why they said you should spend your dollars at local businesses in Canyon.
“You know what you’re getting, you know the product, you know the people behind the product,” said Paige.
They work with other mom and pop shops around town, like Burrowing Owl Books.
“It’s a great joy to partnership with them,” said Dallas Bell, owner of the Burrowing Owl Books.
Bell selects bee books for Creek House and said small business owners have to stick together- which is exactly why you should support them tomorrow.
“Each dollar you spend at a local business, an independent business returns three times more than what you would spend at a local chain,” said Bell. “It adds money into the economy. Your local businesses are the ones who give back to the community.”
Across the square at 79 Salt, Manager Teague Owings said it’s all about the personal experience.
“I think especially with our shoppers in Amarillo who don’t make it to Canyon that frequently, they don’t realize how many cool things are starting to happen on the square,” said Owings. “So events like Small Business Saturday with the scavenger hunt gives them an exciting opportunity to come and do something fun with their family.”
You can participate in Saturday’s Shop Small Canyon Scavenger Hunt from noon to four p.m.
