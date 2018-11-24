KFDA 24/7 forecast for Friday

It will be cool night across the Golden Spread with light winds and temp falling into the mid 30s! The winds will be light for Saturday until the afternoon hours then the winds will increase to 20-30 mph gusting to 40 mph making for some winding conditions into the evening hours. Stronger winds come behind a cold front during the evening hours and winds in parts of the area may gust over 50 mph through the early morning period. Winds will die off only slightly through the afternoon hours with highs in the mid 40s.