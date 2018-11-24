Keeping your wallet safe as you shop during the holidays

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are great times to get a good deals on your holiday gift list, make sure you’re thinking about ways to best protect your identity from hackers.
According to Adobe Analytics, online shopping is expected to reach $121 billion.
“The first thing to do is to never give out your personal information to anyone that’s asking for it, unless you’ve initiated that conversation with them, like a company, Best Buy or Amazon,” said Jeremy Monteith, IT Director at Amarillo National Bank. “Then, look for the https to make sure that information is secure and safe. Then, you know who you’re dealing with.”
Whether you’re shopping online or in store, you can put alerts on your card to be alerted of any transaction.
“Look for small dollar amounts,” said Monteith. “A lot of the crooks like to have little micro-transactions go through that lead to bigger transactions in the future.”
Once you do make a purchase, make sure you get what you paid for by knowing when your package is going to be delivered.
If you won’t be home and you don’t want to leave it on the porch, you have options.
“Have them delivered to a business or something, kept at a PO box or something like that,” said Sgt. Carla Burr with the Amarillo Police Department. “That’s going to happen now that the season is here. We’re going to have people that drive around and follow the UPS and the FedEx trucks and the mail trucks. Then as they drive off, run up and steal your packages right off the porch.”
If you’re a victim of fraudulent charges, contact your bank or financial institution who may ask you to file a police report.
“We try as hard as we can to prevent it, but sometimes, it happens,” said Sgt. Burr. “It’s happened to me a couple times just because I’ve swiped my card at a restaurant that got hacked. I understand, it’s miserable. We just try to all get through this. Hopefully, we can all get through this holiday season relatively unscathed.”
If you’re in the Amarillo area and do need to file a police report, you can do so via their online reporting system or call the non-emergency line at (806) 378-3038.
