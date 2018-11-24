Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office warning residents about multiple phone scams

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about multiple phone scams currently circulating throughout the area.
They say the numbers on the calls are untraceable and nothing can be done to prevent them.
If you receive a call do not give out any personal information including social security numbers, birthdates, driver’s licenses, and other forms of ID.
This includes your bank account information, debit or credit card numbers, and other forms of financial information.
If your phone as the capability to do so, block the number the caller called from.
If you do receive a call or have any questions please call the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 274-6343.
