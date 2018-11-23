Windy Weekend

Most of Saturday is looking pretty nice with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. It will get progressively more windy as we approach late day. Expect W/SW winds most of the day 15-25 with gusts near 40mph possible. By Saturday night and Sunday, the winds will be blowing hard from the North with gusts near 50mph at times. As of right now, it looks like the strongest winds will be focused in the NE Panhandle.