Warm and breezy Black Friday forecast

It is going to be a warm day for your black Friday. Morning temps start off mild in the 40′s and quickly warm back into the 60′s this afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 10-20 mph gusts up to 30 mph will be possible throughout the morning. Saturday will be another warm day with temps in the upper 60′s and low 70′s. Skies will remain mostly sunny. A cold front moves through Saturday night into Sunday dropping us into the 40′s by Sunday. We stay in the 50′s and 60′s next week with sunny skies.