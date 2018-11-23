Stores opening on Thanksgiving afternoon makes Black Friday shopping easier

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - It’s officially Black Friday and what is usually known as a very chaotic day has been a lot less stressful this year.
Even though Best Buy was filled with people, a lot of items were still in stock and shoppers didn’t seem worried that anything would be sold out.
“We woke up at 7:00 this morning to get ready and got here,” said Best Buy shopper Brandon Villarreal. “It’s a holiday tradition for us, we do it every year to come see all the stores and see what we can get.”
Many shoppers said Black Friday is the best time for them to come out and find the best deals for their Christmas gifts.
“We came here to shop for Christmas,” said Best Buy shopper Cordey Correa. “We started last night late and and we just came here about 10 a.m., right when they opened.”
“[We came] mainly for Christmas presents and gift ideas, trying to get the best deals mainly,” said Best Buy shopper Christian Montes. “I try to get the best deals for electronics because there’s no better time than Black Friday to get electronic deals for gaming consoles or anything. Just trying to get the best deals for Christmas shopping.”
This year many stores started Black Friday on Thanksgiving afternoon and Correa believes it helped make things easier, but only to an extent.
“It makes a lot of things easier and harder at the same time just cause you have to fight the crowd,” said Correa.
Montes said he really enjoys the yearly chaos of Black Friday shopping and believes starting it a day early makes shopping more enjoyable.
“I love meeting new people out there waiting in line, it’s a great experience overall,” said Montes. “It most definitely has been a more relaxed year for sure, I didn’t have no problems. It’s more categorized, more organized this year than it has been for the previous years.”
Since many people got a head start on their shopping yesterday, things should still be calm enough to go out and enjoy Black Friday shopping this weekend.
