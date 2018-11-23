Police looking for Oklahoma girl last seen in Liberal

By Britt Snipes | November 23, 2018 at 2:13 PM CST - Updated November 23 at 2:13 PM

TYRONE, OK (KFDA) - Police are asking for any information on a missing girl that was last seen in Liberal, Kansas.

On Monday, 12-year-old Jaylea Perez went missing from Tyrone, Oklahoma.

Perez is 5-foot-4, weights about 115 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in Liberal in a white 2003 Lincoln Town Car, wearing a blue sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on Perez’s location is asked to call the Tyrone Police Department at (580) 461-3967.

Posted by Tyrone Police Department on Wednesday, November 21, 2018

