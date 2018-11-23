KFDA 24/7 afternoon wx for Friday

After a beautiful day with light winds and nice, mild temperatures we do have some changes headed our way. Saturday will be another warm day but during the afternoon hours the winds will increase to 20-30 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Skies will be sunny. A strong cold front will come into the area after dark bringing even stronger winds that could gust to 45 mph along and south of the I-40 corridor. The northern half of the combined panhandles could see winds gusting between 50 and 60 mph during the overnight hours into early Sunday morning. Highs on Sunday will stay in the mid 40s.