Every season is the season of giving: Local organizations see needs year-round

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - It's the season for holiday shopping and holiday giving.
“The holidays really amplify for all of us the needs in our community,” said Jeff Gulde with the Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle. “As we’re all in the holiday spirit, we want to give back and it’s really high on our minds. As we’re getting gifts for our family and friends we want to give to those who are less fortunate.”
Many local organizations see an influx of donations and volunteers around this time of year.
"Remember why we’re so blessed that we can come together and it’s so important to thank those who do give during this time, those who remember people who are hurting and people who are hungry,” said Emily Bell with High Plains Food Bank.
However, these local organizations help community members throughout the year, not just during November and December.
“This is the season of giving and that’s when people are reminded to give so let me put some dollars in the kettle or let me help out with an angel tree but we are serving throughout the rest of the year,” said Stephanie Pena with the Salvation Army. “Once January 1st hits, people kind of forget, they get busy.”
As Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle notes, the needs of those less fortunate in our community exist every day of the year.
"The needs just don't go away,” said Gulde. “Whatever the issue is, if it's homelessness, at risk children, a stranger among us, they come every day. Those needs occur every day.
With hunger prevalent in the panhandle, High Plains Food Bank offers ways to give back monthly.
"Hunger knows no season and it can impact any of us at any given time,” said Bell. "You can become a monthly donor and it's so, so easy. You can call the food bank during normal business hours or you can find us online."
The Salvation Army of Amarillo needs around $180,000 each month to supply services in the community, so donations are needed year round.
"We still do need donations after January 1st, monetary donations are the big thing we need,” said Pena. "Also, there's still opportunities to volunteer. We do programs at our shelter so if you can give up your time, you can do that as well."
Whether you donate your money or your time, there are ways to help your community, 365 days a year.
