Amarillo researchers work to develop new stroke treatment

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - An Amarillo researcher at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is working to discover new stroke therapies.
Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States, according to Dr. Vardan Karamyan.
“Unfortunately there are not many therapies to help people who suffer stroke, or to help them recover after they suffer a stroke," said Dr. Karamyan. “That’s why it’s extremely important to do stroke research and try to find new medications or treatment of sort.”
There is only one drug currently approved by the FDA to treat ischemic stroke.
But Karamyan and his collaborators, Dr. Paul Trippier and Dr. Thomas Abbruscato, said out of 87 percent of stroke patients, only about three percent of them are actually eligible to receive that therapy.
“So it has a very strict therapeutic time window and unfortunately patients don’t get into the emergency room quick enough and get diagnosed to where they could benefit from that life saving therapy,” said Dr. Thomas Abbruscato, professor and chair of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Texas Tech.
That’s why their team was recently awarded a five-year, $2.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health.
They discovered a protein in the brain called neurolysin, which functions to protect the brain from stroke injury.
Now, they are trying to uncover molecules that will enhance its function and in turn, help treat stroke.
“If you think about it, almost everyone has a family member or a friend who have experienced a stroke,” said Abbruscato. “So some of these new drug therapies we hope will not only protect the brain from the stroke insult and the injury early but then repair pathways and help that process as far as the rehabilitation for the stroke patients.”
The group said their success so far can be attributed to their unique setup at Texas Tech.
“Many other universities, it’s one of these will be done on site and then [another] collaborator may be out of the country,” said Dr. Trippier, assistant professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences at TTUHSC. “Whereas here at Tech in Amarillo we have all things... hopefully we can get something out quicker.”
While they hope their research attracts more students, their current students are an added benefit to their current work.
“We have so many graduate students and pharmacy students that are involved in the research,” said Dr. Abbruscato. “We have PhD students, masters students working in the lab and they’re getting that hands on experience.”
