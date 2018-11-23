Amarillo Angels supporting foster families this holiday season

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Over the last two years, Amarillo Angels and volunteers have served 948 families who are connected to the foster care system in the Texas Panhandle.
There are over 1,000 children from our area who are in the foster care system.
Amarillo Angels wants to support and encourage those kids, including biological children, as well as the families who are providing the support.
“We’ve done this through the help of the volunteers through the community,” said Gwen Hicks, Chief Dreamer for Amarillo Angels. “They’ve just grabbed hold of it, they’ve run with it. They’ve embraced it. It’s been really exciting to see them reach out and support these families.”
That mission will continue throughout the holidays.
The organization is asking residents to fill Christmas bags, with things like gingerbread house kits, Christmas books and socks, and a gift card to Walmart or Target.
They’re also in need of volunteers.
“On the evening of December the 2nd, we’re having our Amarillo Angels Christmas party,” said Hicks. “We’re going to need between 60 and 70 volunteers, because this is the most big and elaborate party that we’ve planned for the families that foster in our area to date.”
Amarillo Angels is hoping the community support will continue to inspire other chapters nationwide.
“Because it’s been so successful, folks in Austin that we did our pilot with have now launched national angels,” said Hicks. “There are chapters opening up all over the country. We’re so excited about that, because it shows the commitment. It shows how the Panhandle has made this work.”
You can drop off those Christmas bags through Wednesday, November 28, at the Cal Farley’s Community Engagement building in downtown Amarillo.
You can also bring these bags to Pathpoint Fellowship Church on that Wednesday at 6:30 in the evening for a packing party.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.