Salvation Army hosts annual Thanksgiving Dinner

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Salvation Army believes that no one should have to be alone for the holidays, so they opened their doors for the community to join their annual Thanksgiving Dinner.
“We’ll be feeding about 400 people today,” said Stephanie Pena PR/Donor Relations at Salvation Army. “We have people from our shelter as well as people from the community. We open up this meal to anyone in the community that wants to come and we hope that people aren’t alone for the holidays. I know sometimes it’s hard during the holidays if you don’t have any family or any friends. We don’t want anybody to be alone, so we open up this meal to anybody in the community to come.”
The Thanksgiving meal was served in a restaurant-style dining atmosphere with hostesses, a sit-down dinner and servers who were all volunteers.
“We’ve had three different shifts today. We’ve had probably about 100 to 150 volunteers that we’ll have covering all those shifts,” said Pena. “We’ve had people that have come by themselves cause they didn’t wanna be alone for the holidays, so they’ve come back to give of their time.”
One volunteering family had an early Thanksgiving so they could come and help give back to those in need at the Salvation Army.
“I thought it would be great to bring my girls out and let them see why they should be so grateful as to everything that they have in life and how blessed they are and to just have a giving heart,” said volunteer Desirae Hughes. “I just like the idea of serving others and being able to give back to those who don’t have a hot meal every day like we do. I just thought it would be a great lesson for my kids and for myself to give and serve others.”
Another volunteer, Bailey Hancock, who is only 8-years-old, enjoyed helping hand out desserts and spending her Thanksgiving with her mom and helping out the community.
“I came to help the homeless people have food for Thanksgiving,” said Hancock. “I wanna do it every year.”
If you would like to volunteer and help the Salvation Army for upcoming holidays click here.
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.