Salvation Army hosts annual Thanksgiving Dinner

“I thought it would be great to bring my girls out and let them see why they should be so grateful as to everything that they have in life and how blessed they are and to just have a giving heart,” said volunteer Desirae Hughes. “I just like the idea of serving others and being able to give back to those who don’t have a hot meal every day like we do. I just thought it would be a great lesson for my kids and for myself to give and serve others.”