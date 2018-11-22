Nuke City Veg providing fresh lettuce mixes to the local community in time for Thanksgiving, amid nationwide E.coli outbreak

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Nuke City Veg and Square Mile Community Development started out to provide fresh, locally-grown produce in one of Amarillo’s lower-income communities.
With a nationwide outbreak of E.coli in romaine lettuce, the organization hopes to continue to bring that produce in time for Thanksgiving.
“It kind of goes along with the mission that we’re trying to do with the urban farm to provide fresh produce, locally-grown things to people in the community when they need them,” said Brady Clark, Executive Director of Square Mile Community Development. “With the E.coli outbreak and people kind of scared of things, this is just one more aspect where we can provide to the community that they may need and what better time to do it than Thanksgiving.”
Usually selling within the community and at local markets, Nuke City Veg says they will open up early on Thanksgiving to make salad mixes available for local families.
"We try to sell on Saturdays but Thanksgiving’s tomorrow so they need an alternative to what you can get at the store so we’re going to be setting up tomorrow from about 9 to 11,” said Danny Melius, founder of Nuke City Veg.
While the mixes normally cost $5, Nuke City says the produce will also be available through a special program geared at providing affordable produce to those less fortunate in our community.
"We also accept SNAP or the Lone Star Card and along with that comes another program called Double Up Food Bucks which matches that amount, so if somebody swipes their card for $5, they get $10 purchasing power because we have money set aside through this fund,” said Melius.
Clark says coming through on Thanksgiving is one way for them to live out the mission of their organization. "For us, the heart behind this project is to help people and to help our community and build our economy and take care of families and this is just a great opportunity and one that we’re grateful for to be able to do this Thanksgiving,” said Clark. It’s one more opportunity they can be thankful for this year.
