New program brings cardboard box recycling to Amarillo through the holidays

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A new program to help you recycle during the holiday season kicked off today in Amarillo.
From Thanksgiving until News Years Day, households across the country have 25% more trash than they do throughout the year.
That’s according to the Environmental Protection Agency, who says holiday waste, from food to cardboard boxes, adds up to 1 million tons per week dumped into landfills across the country.
To help reduce the footprint of the cardboard boxes you’ll be getting over the holidays, the City of Amarillo is partnering with KB Recycling by setting up containers where boxes can be dropped off to be recycled.
“The city feels this is very important because it keeps waste from our landfill and it’s also just good for the environment,” said Blair Snow, Interim Assistant Director of Public Works for the City of Amarillo. “Your neighbors will love it too when they go out on Christmas morning and your dumpsters aren’t overflowing with boxes.”
Usually these boxes would go the landfill, but with this program, these cardboard boxes will be reused.
By participating, KB Recycling says you’re extending the life of a landfill and making the community more environmentally friendly.
“It’s a great way to eliminate waste from our landfills and in the most positive way,” said Adam Schaer, General Manager for KB Recycling. “Every piece of waste that we pick up with our dumpsters, gets recycled and sent back to paper mills and made into new boxes. None of that actually goes to the landfill or to the trash.”
Four drop-off locations throughout the city are Sam’s Club on Soncy, Bentley and Associates on Bell and Arden, Southeast Pool on Osage and the parking lot for the Amarillo Civic Center at 4th and Johnson.
“Whether it’s your box from Sam’s Club, your Amazon shipment, or anything from any of the local boutiques in town bring it down here, break it down, stuff it in the dumpsters and we’ll be picking it up throughout the week,” said Schaer.
This program is free of charge and will run until the New Year.
The city says this will help them gauge public interest on the possibility of bringing more recycling programs to Amarillo.
