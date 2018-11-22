Mild & Breezy Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving Day is starting off a bit on the cold side with temps in the 30s as well as some wind chill. By afternoon, highs will peak into the lower to mid 60s, some spots may stay in the upper 50s. Only downside about today is that it will be breezy, SW winds 15-25 with gusts near 30mph possible.
Thursday night is looking less cold with lows in the lower to mid 40s. Expect mostly cloudy skies early then gradual clearing as the night progresses. Winds will also persist through most of the night.