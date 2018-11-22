Man in critical condition after being hit by vehicle on Amarillo Boulevard

By Britt Snipes | November 22, 2018 at 4:24 PM CST - Updated November 22 at 4:24 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in Amarillo late Wednesday night.

Just after midnight, officers were called to the 1800 block of East Amarillo Boulevard where a 63-year-old man was trying to cross the road, but not at a crosswalk.

APD says he walked out in front of a car that was traveling east in the left turn lane from Martin Road.

The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.

