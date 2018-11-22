Man in critical condition after being hit by vehicle on Amarillo Boulevard

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in Amarillo late Wednesday night.
Just after midnight, officers were called to the 1800 block of East Amarillo Boulevard where a 63-year-old man was trying to cross the road, but not at a crosswalk.
APD says he walked out in front of a car that was traveling east in the left turn lane from Martin Road.
The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.