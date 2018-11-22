Catholic Charities in need of food donations for holiday season

“Our clients are extremely grateful. They already had, or they have to make choices between food, utilities, medicine," said Jeff Gulde, Executive Director for Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle. "This helps them not have to make that choice, our program in general, but for the holidays in particular. Now they may be able to get that small gift for a child or grandchild that otherwise they wouldn’t be able to because they have to pay for the food.”