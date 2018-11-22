Catholic Charities in need of food donations for holiday season

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - With Christmas next month, Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle is packing, stuffing and wrapping Christmas meals for those in need.
“We serve anybody who is in need of assistance, regardless of race, color, religion. You do not have to be a Catholic to come and get services from Catholic Charities, we serve everyone,” said Maribel Burton, Hunger Project Store Coordinator for Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle.
To qualify for the program, clients must be 55 and older or disabled and meet low-income standards determined by the federal government.
“Our clients are extremely grateful. They already had, or they have to make choices between food, utilities, medicine," said Jeff Gulde, Executive Director for Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle. "This helps them not have to make that choice, our program in general, but for the holidays in particular. Now they may be able to get that small gift for a child or grandchild that otherwise they wouldn’t be able to because they have to pay for the food.”
This holiday season, they are feeding over 700 families with a holiday meal and will hand deliver 60 holiday meals. Children also decorated and painted boxes so the meals can be delivered as a gift.
“They are so excited. They are grateful. It’s almost as if the stuff is coming out of our own pockets and they are just beyond blessed to have something to provide for their families," said Burton.
However, with Christmas near and hundreds of hungry families to feed, Catholic Charities is in severe need of donations. Burton said that they are specifically in need of turkey and ham donations.
“If you buy it for yourself and you don’t open it, don’t use it, we can sure take it,” said Gulde.
If you would like to contact or donate to Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle click here.
