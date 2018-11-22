Ameresco and WTAMU implement the energy reduction project

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is projected to save $1.1 million in annual energy and water savings by partnering with Amersco and implementing the Energy Consumption Reduction Project.
“Lights into LED lights. We’re replacing some boilers, replacing some air handlers, and those types of things. Putting meters on water lines and other buildings, so we can conserve the energy and the utilities that way,” said Randy Rikel, Vice President for Business and Finance West Texas A&M University.
Energy conservation will be implemented in 31 buildings throughout the campus and automated controls will track the energy consumption on campus.
Amersco gave an Energy Services Agreement, guaranteeing annual savings to the university through 2037.
The agreement also states that the carbon reduction benefit is equivalent to removing 2,050 cars off the road or carbon dioxide emissions from over 1 million gallons of gasoline consumed annually.
“This energy conservation project is very exciting for campus because it includes everybody and a big project that will affect everybody," said Brittany Castillo, Communication Specialist at West Texas A&M University. "So, little things like turning off lights when we are not using them or reducing our water use. It’s things that everyone can participate in and we’ll see the long-term effects all together, so it’s really exciting.”
“I think it’s a good thing, because we are really not adding any extra money, because the savings from the utility bills is paying for the net service and it’s not costing the students to pay any more money for that,” said Rikel.
There are no additional funds needed for the $14.4 million project. The partnership with Ameresco will reduce energy and water demands to benefit the environment.
The project is scheduled to be completed in September 2019.
