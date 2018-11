Our pleasant fall weather continues again today with temps in the 50′s and 60′s. Morning temps are still chilly feeling in to the teens and 20′s, but we will quickly warm up through the morning and afternoon. Skies will once again be dry and mostly sunny with light winds. We warm into the mid to upper 60′s Thanksgiving through Saturday. Our next cold front is still expected to bring cooler temps back into the 40′s by Sunday.