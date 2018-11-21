Trump grants troops at border more authority

(CNN) – President Donald Trump has signed a memorandum that grants new authority to U.S. troops stationed along the Southwest border.
According to the Pentagon, troops will be able to protect Customs and Border Protection personnel from migrants if they engage in violence.
Until this new authority was granted, troops were not allowed to intervene if CBP personnel came under attack, unless they needed to act in their own self-defense.
There are now more than 5,800 troops stationed at the border in anticipation of a migrant caravan arriving. The migrants have traveled through Mexico in hopes of seeking asylum in the U.S.
Officials said the change is not about troops firing weapons. Instead, the new rules will be aimed at providing the basic authorities to allow for protective measures.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.