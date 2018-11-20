Tattooed couple said they fled from Ohio police to get to the bathroom

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ohio police arrested two people on Monday following a brief car chase.
Logan Daugherty and Alyssa Zebrasky were taken in custody by Austintown police, just outside of Youngstown.
Officers say Daugherty ran from the car into a home and shut the front door.
Zebrasky, who has notable skull and spiderweb tattoos on her face, followed, but refused to move from the home’s porch when police ordered her to do so.
She then walked towards officers while claiming to be armed with a knife, according to police.
The two were eventually arrested and charged with obstructing justice. Daughtry told investigators that he ran from police because he had to go to the bathroom.
