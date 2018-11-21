Stores open on Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Small Business Saturday in Amarillo and Canyon

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - This week, shoppers will hit the stores to find the best sales to start their Christmas shopping.
After eating tons of turkey and pie, you may want to check out the sales. We’ve rounded up a list of stores that will be open for business this Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.
Best Buy: Best Buy will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 5:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. on Friday. The store will reopen at 6:00 a.m. on Friday morning.
CVS: Most CVS locations will be open regular house this weekend, but most pharmacies will be closed for the holiday.
Dollar General: Dollar General will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 7:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.
Gamestop: Gamestop will be open from 3:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The store will reopen at 7:00 a.m. on Friday.
J.C. Penney: J.C. Penney will open at 2:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and will close at 10:00 p.m. on Friday.
Kohl’s: Kohl’s will be open at 5:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day through Midnight on Friday. Doorbusters will last until 1:00 p.m. on Friday.
Michaels: Michaels will open at 6:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day until Midnight. The store will reopen at 7:00 a.m. on Friday.
Old Navy: The Amarillo Old Navy location will be open at 3:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day until 10:00 p.m. on Friday evening.
Ross: Ross will be open at 6:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day until Midnight. The store will reopen at 7:00 a.m. on Friday.
Starbucks: Many Starbucks locations will remain open on Thanksgiving day, although hours may be different for the holiday.
Sears: Sears will open at 6:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day until Midnight. The store will reopen at 5:00 a.m. on Friday.
Target: Target will open at 5:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day until 1:00 a.m. The store will reopen at 6:00 a.m. on Friday.
Ulta: Ulta will open at 6:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day until 2:00 a.m. The store will reopen at 6:00 a.m. on Friday.
Walgreens: Most Walgreens locations will be open for regular hours on Thanksgiving, but most pharmacies will be closed for the holiday.
Walmart: Most Walmart stores will be open all day on Thanksgiving. In-store Black Friday sales begin at 6:00 p.m.
Westgate Mall: Westgate Mall will open at 7:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and close at 11:00 p.m . The mall will reopen at 7:00 a.m. on Friday and close at 9:00 p.m.
Academy Sports + Outdoors: Academy will be open from 5:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. on Friday.
Barnes and Noble: Barns and Noble will open at 8:00 a.m. on Friday and close at 10:00 p.m.
Bed Bath & Beyond: Bed Bath & Beyond opens at 6:00 a.m. on Friday.
Burlington: Burlington will open at 7:00 a.m. on Friday and close at 11:00 p.m.
Dillard’s: Dillard’s will open at 8:00 a.m. on Friday and close at 9:00 p.m.
Hobby Lobby: Hobby Lobby will open at 8:00 a.m. on Friday and close at 9:00 p.m.
Home Depot: Home Depot opens at 6:00 a.m. on Friday and close at 10:00 p.m..
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts: JOANN will open at 6:00 a.m. on Friday and close at 9:00 p.m.
Lowe’s: Lowe’s will open at 6:00 a.m. on Friday and close at 10:00 p.m.
Office Depot and OfficeMax: The stores will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Friday.
Sam’s Club: Sam’s Club will open at 7:00 a.m. on Friday and close at 8:30 p.m.
Shoe Carnival: Shoe Carnival opens at 6:00 a.m. on Friday and closes at 9:30 p.m.
Stein Mart: Stein Mart will open at 7:00 a.m. on Friday and close at 10:00 p.m.
T.J. Maxx: T.J. Maxx will open at 7:00 a.m. on Friday and close at 10:00 p.m.
World Market: World Market opens at 7:00 a.m. on Friday and closes at 10:00 p.m.
Amarillo Candle Company: Amarillo Candle Company will be open for Small Business Saturday. The store’s hours are 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Appleseed Junction by Hotty Totty’s: Appleseed Junction will be open from 10:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday. The store will reopen at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and close at 6:00 p.m.
Casey Carpet One: Casey Carpet One will be open for Small Business Saturday. The store’s hours are 9:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m.
Get Fit Amarillo: Get Fit will be open on Small Business Saturday. The store’s hours are 10:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.
Purpose + Passion Boutique: Purpose + Passion Boutique will be open on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. The store’s hours are 10:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m.
Westgate Mall: Westgate Mall will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Small Business Saturday. With every purchase you make at a locally owned business in the mall, you will be entered to win prizes.
Businesses in Canyon are participating in the Shop Small Canyon Scavenger Hunt. The scavenger hunt begins at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday and lasts until 4:00 p.m.
If you are a small business owner in the Amarillo and Canyon area and would like your store added to this list, please email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.