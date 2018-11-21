Repatriated 6th-century mosaic to help reconstitute apse

Director of Byzantine Museum Ioannis Eliades stands by a rare mosaic of Saint Mark displayed at the Byzantine Museum after its return to Cyprus, in Nicosia, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. Eliades told the AP Wednesday that the Swiss government-funded restoration project will see the apse exhibited at the museum until it can be returned to the Church of the Virgin of Kanakaria from where it was stolen and sold abroad four decades ago by Turkish art dealer Aydin Dikmen. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) (AP)