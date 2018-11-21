Oreo Music Box: It plays music from your cookies

(RNN) – The folks at Oreo keep coming up with clever ways for us to eat their chocolate sandwich cookies filled with creme.
The latest is the Oreo Music Box.
“It turns any standard Oreo sandwich cookie ... into a musical device you can enjoy over and over again,” the product description says. “Just place your Oreo cookie on the mini record player turntable to hear some fun Oreo songs.”
And, if that isn’t enough, the song changes with each bite of the cookie (cue angels. Hallelujah!)
The music box also lets you record a personal message when you activate it. Maybe something like, “keep your hands off my cookies.”
The collectible holiday gift tin with music box and cookies inside sells on Amazon for $19.99.
Also, out for Christmas is the Oreo Ultimate Dunking Set that features two mugs with a place to stack your Oreos, and two red tongs to dunk them in your milk.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.