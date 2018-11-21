Non-profit leader in the Panhandle recognized with international award

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - On National Philanthropy Day, the Texas Plains Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals recognized Charlotte Rhodes with an international award.
She is a recipient of the AFP Distinguished Fellow award for her years of work as a fundraiser and leader in the non-profit sector.
“There are likely no fundraisers in Amarillo who haven’t been mentored by Charlotte,” said Keith Brown with the Texas Plains Chapter of AFP. “Charlotte has been involved in the profession for over 35 years, most of those right in Amarillo. And she served on 28 local boards and been involved in raising funds for nearly every non-profit in the Panhandle.”
Rhodes will be one of 12 people in the world who have received the prestigious award.
“I think five of the ones that had been selected prior to this year, I have known through my career and have worked with them on an international level and a national level at conferences and we’ve consulted together we’ve served on the international board together,” she said.
Rhodes has sat on countless boards and has kick-started and been a consultant for many fundraising efforts for area non-profits.
“I took every course that there was to take in fundraising and got every certification that I could get in fundraising because I felt like I had to be the very best that I could be to help others,” she said.
Rhodes is currently retired and involved in campaign efforts for Heal the City Free Clinic and Faith City Mission.
She said she’s had a heart for health care fundraising ever since she got her start with the Harrington Cancer Center.
“Because it was health care, I’ve devoted probably most of my career to health care fundraising, which I truly love and it just makes you feel so good because there’s so many things you can do to help others and not only do you feel good about the organization you work for, but you feel so good about the people you can help,” said Rhodes.
Brown, who was involved in nominating Rhodes for the award, said she is more than deserving to be one of few to earn the honor.
“Those people are pioneers in fundraising as a profession,” he said. “When you look at her accomplishments, you can’t not know that she was that pioneer and that she deserved the recognition.”
Rhodes will be celebrated locally at a reception sponsored by the AFP Texas Plains Chapter and the Amarillo Area Foundation at Esquire Jazz Club on Dec. 13 at 4 p.m.
She will be honored officially at the AFP International Fundraising Conference in March 2019.
