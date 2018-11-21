New Mexico teacher receives $25,000 Milken Educator Award

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA)- Silvia Miranda, a fourth grade teacher at Mesa Elementary School, was presented with the New Mexico Milken Educator Award from the Milken Family Foundation.
Miranda is the only educator in the state to receive this award.
According to Teacher Magazine, the Milken Educator Awards are known as the “Oscars of Teaching”.
Educators who are given the award aren’t nominated but are found by the Milken Family Foundation.
“We are known as the preeminent national teacher recognition program in the country,” said Dr. Jane Foley, Senior Vice President of The Milken Family Foundation. "We believe that everything we learned about Silvia is that she does represent the top 1% of the profession of 3 million teachers. Not just the teachers in New Mexico. "
On Tuesday morning, students and faculty of Mesa Elementary gathered for an assembly that turned out to be a surprise for Miranda to receive her award.
“I never expected to hear my name when they were talking about excellence in teaching, I was thinking of all the teachers my children have had and have come to Mesa and how wonderful they are," said Miranda. "I never once thought it was me. I was born to teach and I’ve known since I was little teaching stuffed animals that I was gonna be a teacher. Every day I just love what I do. It feels amazing that what you love to do every day is being acknowledged in this way. "
Along with the award, Miranda also received a $25,000 prize that Milken Educators give as their “thank you” for guiding America’s next generation of leaders.
“She’s an unsung hero,” said Foley. “We saw students swarming her afterwards and we hope they go home tonight and say, ‘I’m gonna be a teacher just like Mrs. Miranda.’”
Miranda is one of 40 honorees that received the award.
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.