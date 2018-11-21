Lubbock artist paints mural in memory of Zoe Campos

Zoe Campos mural painted on the side of Music & More at 1212 MLK Boulevard in Lubbock by the artist Some85. (Jason Norton/KCBD)
By Ryan Crowe | November 20, 2018 at 8:28 PM CST - Updated November 21 at 2:50 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A Lubbock artist moved by last week’s news in the Zoe Campos investigation has painted a mural in her memory.

Jonathan Perez, who goes by the artist name Some85, painted the mural dedicated to Campos on the Music & More building in the 1200 block of MLK Boulevard just south of Broadway.

Perez, who said he was moved by the news an arrest had been made in Campos' death, painted the mural to include streaks of purple, Zoe’s favorite color. “This is little different than just writing my name. I kind of wanted it to be up a little bit, maybe her mom can come see it.”

Perez says family members have reached out to him to express their thanks for the memorial. “That’s what I wanted to do. You know I’ve seen so much stuff going on, everybody was sad. The first thing that came to my heart was to show some kind of love.”

Saturday was the fifth anniversary of Zoe’s disappearance. Carlos Rodriquez was charged with her murder late Friday after he led police to a body in the backyard of a home he used to live in on 70th street.

The Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s office has sent the body to San Diego for identification.

