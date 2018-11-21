Faith City Mission provides Thanksgiving experience to 400 homeless

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - This morning, volunteers set up for Faith City Mission’s annual Thanksgiving Outreach event and prepared a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal for more than 400 of Amarillo’s homeless.
The rooms were filled with festive decorations and volunteers to help serve the guests and make them feel at home.
“It’s just a great way to have family," said Jena Taylor, Director of Faith City Mission. "We are a family and we say that all the time. It’s home for the holidays here.”
After their meal, guests were given Thanksgiving packages which consisted of new coats, socks, hats, gloves and toiletries, that are donated yearly by an Amarillo resident.
“Our guests can actually be taken care of on the streets and have things that are new. It’s such a gift to those that find themselves on the streets," said Taylor.
One volunteer believes that this event provides more than just a meal and that the experience could help Amarillo’s homeless see how much Faith City Mission cares about them.
“It’s really life changing for them," said volunteer Kameron Miller. “I hope it’s a break through to just know that there are people out here that actually care. I hope they’re grateful. I’ve seen a lot of smiles, so it’s really powerful.”
Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson spoke to guests before they were served their meal.
“Can I just tell y’all how much I love you? How loved you are here in the city of Amarillo and it is such a privilege and a joy that fills my heart with gratitude to be here with you,” said Nelson.
If you are interested in volunteering for Faith City Mission click here.
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.