‘Don’t be a victim. Think ahead’: Police offer holiday shopping safety tips

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The most wonderful time of the year for many — including criminals — is upon us.
Statistics reveal crime rates spike between Thanksgiving and New Years Day as thieves target shoppers.
“With the holidays, everyone just gets so busy with so many things going on,” said Corporal Jeb Hilton of the Amarillo Police Department. “You forget about your own safety, you forget to look around and pay attention to everything that’s going on around you.”
Hilton said not only do people tend to carry more cash around this time of the year, but thieves know cars and homes are full of gifts.
Adding pickpockets spend a great deal of time studying how to blend into a crowd, therefore eliminating the possibility of detection before they can get away.
“It doesn’t matter to a thief what’s left in your car, if they want it, they are going to get it,” said Hilton.
Hilton said to shop with a friend if possible, as people are less vulnerable to criminal activity when traveling together.
