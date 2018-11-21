City of Amarillo holding meetings on brush disposal sites

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is holding three meetings, focusing on the opening of two brush sites within the city.
The meetings will go over what types of brush will be accepted and where each site is located.
Scheduling for the meetings is as follows:
- Monday, Nov. 26. 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 .p.m. Southwest Amarillo Public Library, 6801 S.W. 45th Ave.
- Tuesday, Nov. 27. 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. North Amarillo Public Library, 1500 N.E. 24th Ave.
- Wednesday, Dec. 5. 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Downtown Library, 413 S.E. Fourth Ave.
Questions can be directed at City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.