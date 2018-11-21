Breezy Thanksgiving

This afternoon looks mild with decreasing clouds and light winds. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect clear skies, light winds, and lows in the 30s.
Thanksgiving is looking pretty solid with highs in the lower to mid 60s, some spots may stay in the upper 50s. A little weather system will clip us to the South which will increase clouds and stir up the wind. It will be breezy with SW winds 10-20 gusting near 30mph at times. If you are shopping on Black Friday, it is looking cold to start with temps in the 30s then mild by afternoon.