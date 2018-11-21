Bank of America doubling donations made to ‘Give a Meal’ program

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Bank of America is joining forces with High Plains Food Bank through the Give a Meal program.
Give a Meal is a consortium of food banks across the U.S. that use the program to raise funds for individual communities.
As a participant in the program, you can donate to High Plains Food Bank by visiting the Give a Meal website.
For every $1 donation made to HPFB through Give a Meal, Bank of America will contribute $2.
The program runs through Dec. 31.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.