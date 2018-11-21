APD: Community wide effort to crackdown on alcohol related issues

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is cracking down on alcohol related incidents.
Last Thursday, the Amarillo Police Department went undercover with minors at multiple bars throughout the area, to see if they’d serve alcohol to underage kids.
“A lot of times, we’re hearing complaints in the public of minors that are drinking, coming home drunk and they’ve been at a local bar,” said Sgt. Carla Burr with the Amarillo Police Department. “Also, some of these people that are involved in these accidents where people are dying, have been overserved at a bar.”
Guitars & Cadillacs, a bar which was not part of Thursday’s compliance checks, says they take identification efforts seriously to ensure they don’t serve underage.
“We ask them all the information that’s on that license or ID,” said Ron Crowdey, General Manager at Guitars & Cadillacs. "That all has to be right. If we’re still in question, we ask them to sign, like they would on a drivers license. So, 99% of the time, we’ll get them with the signature. "
Every bar visited during this check served minors, though the kids never actually consumed alcohol.
However, criminal charges are pending.
If convicted, this Class A Misdemeanor is punishable by up to a year in jail and/or up to a $4,000 fine and an automatic suspended drivers license for 180 days.
“Anyone that’s a bartender has to go through that training,” said Sgt. Burr. "Part of that training is they have things they have to be responsible for, they have things that they know they have to look for. If they’re not doing that, for whatever that reason is, then they have things that they have to be held accountable for that. "
The police department says they will continue to pop-in on bars to make sure they’re following the law.
“It has to be a community wide effort, it has to be us, it has to be the people that are drinking, it has to be the people that provide that to them,” said Sgt. Burr.
The Amarillo Police Department would like to remind everyone if you’re of age and drinking, plan for a safe ride home.
The cost of a ride service is a $15 dollars, the average cost of a DWI is $15,000.
