Amber Alert issued for Burkburnett toddler

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old Burkburnett boy.
The Burkburnett Police Department sent out the alert for Eli Scott around 5:55 p.m. Tuesday.
Eli is believed to be in ‘grave’ danger.
Police said they are also looking for 48-year-old Michael Scott Smith and 51-year-old Michelle Golden in connection with Eli’s abduction.
They are believed to be in a black, 2003, Saturn, Vue with a California license plate number of DP416RZ.
If you have any information you are asked to call 911.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.